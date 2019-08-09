Home

Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service
5 Bare Lane
Morecambe, Lancashire LA4 6DE
(015) 244-1024 4
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
12:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Jane Arnold Notice
Arnold Jane
(Jenny) Passed away peacefully
at home on 4th August 2019,
aged 101 years.
Loving wife of the late Clifford,
loving Mum of Irene, Susan,
Christine & David,
Mum in law to Michael,
Charlie & Remi,
Nanna to Lauren & Thomas
& Aunty.
The Funeral service will take place
on Thursday 15th August 2019
at Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
St. John's Hospice.
C/O Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane,
Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 9, 2019
