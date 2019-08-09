|
|
|
Arnold Jane
(Jenny) Passed away peacefully
at home on 4th August 2019,
aged 101 years.
Loving wife of the late Clifford,
loving Mum of Irene, Susan,
Christine & David,
Mum in law to Michael,
Charlie & Remi,
Nanna to Lauren & Thomas
& Aunty.
The Funeral service will take place
on Thursday 15th August 2019
at Lancaster & Morecambe
Crematorium at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
St. John's Hospice.
C/O Bare & Torrisholme
Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane,
Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 9, 2019