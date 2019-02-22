Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
12:30
Beetham Hall Crematorium
In loving memory of JAMES 'JOCK'
THOMSON Passed away peacefully on
12th February 2019,
aged 83 years.
A loving husband, dad, grandad, brother and uncle.
A dear friend to many.
The Funeral Service will take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Wednesday 27th February 2019
at 12:30.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Bare Methodist Church will be gratefully received by JN Wilson Funeral Service,
50B Market Street, Carnforth (01524 732301).
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 22, 2019
