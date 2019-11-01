|
|
|
HEWITSON Peacefully on 27th October 2019,
James Edward
aged 85 years.
Husband of the late Lexy,
dad of Patricia, father-in-law of Stuart and grandad of James.
The funeral service will take place at St Thomas More R.C Church, Marsh, Lancaster on Thursday 7th November at 2.00pm followed by interment in Skerton Cemetery
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired to
The Lewy Body Society,
c/o funeral directors.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX, Tel 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 1, 2019