Woodburn Irene Of Brant Howe, Kirkby Lonsdale, formerly of Clarrick Terrace, Ingleton passed away peacefully in the Royal Lancaster Infirmary on November 7th, aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late
William Woodburn,
loving mother to Ken and Kath,
a dear mother-in-law to
Brenda and John,
a loving Nana to her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Thanksgiving service
will take place at
Ingleton Methodist Church
on Saturday 30th November,
at 12 noon preceded by a family burial at Ingleton Cemetery
at 11.30am, family flowers only please, but donations in her memory will be divided between GideonsUK & Caring for Life, Leeds which can be left at the service or C/O B&W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton,
Carnforth, LA6 3FX,
Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 15, 2019