THOMPSON Irene Lilian Irene died in her sleep after a short illness on the 8th September 2019, aged 93 years of Arnside.
Wife of the late Geoffrey, mother of the late Peter and survived by son John, grandsons Alex , Sam and James and four great grandchildren.
Funeral service will take place at St. Michael's and All Angels Church, Beetham on Monday 23rd September 2019 at 11 a.m, followed by interment in churchyard.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to Beetham Church to be left on the plate or c/o
Fishwicks Funeral Service, Beetham Hall, Beetham, LA7 7BQ. Tel: 015395 63108.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 20, 2019