Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Irene Thompson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Thompson

Notice Condolences

Irene Thompson Notice
THOMPSON Irene Lilian Irene died in her sleep after a short illness on the 8th September 2019, aged 93 years of Arnside.

Wife of the late Geoffrey, mother of the late Peter and survived by son John, grandsons Alex , Sam and James and four great grandchildren.

Funeral service will take place at St. Michael's and All Angels Church, Beetham on Monday 23rd September 2019 at 11 a.m, followed by interment in churchyard.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Beetham Church to be left on the plate or c/o
Fishwicks Funeral Service, Beetham Hall, Beetham, LA7 7BQ. Tel: 015395 63108.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.