|
|
|
STAMPER On 14th September 2019 in
Royal Lancaster Infirmary
Irene "Darryl"
Aged 64 years of Galgate.
The dearly loved wife of Dennis, loving mother of Jamie and Michaela (deceased), nana to Adam, Cameron, Corey and
Jacob, devoted sister to Lorraine, and sister-in-law to Dixie.
Funeral service and committal
will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday 26th September 2019
at 4:30pm. Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memory of 'Darryl' may be given
to St John's Hospice or NWAA.
C/o and all enquiries to
A.J. Wainman Funeral Director,
Cockerham, LA2 0EF.
Tel: 01524 791347
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 20, 2019