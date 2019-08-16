Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Lancaster
5 George Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1XQ
01524 646 50
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
12:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Irene Langhorn Notice
Langhorn Irene Passed away on 13th August 2019, aged 74 years.
Devoted Wife of Rod and
they are now re-united.
Loving Mother of Mark, Lynn, Julie and Sean. Nana to Michael, Damo, Jack, and Great-Nana to Lillie.
Her Funeral Service will take place Thursday 22nd August, 12:30pm
at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium.
Donations in lieu of flowers
to Arthritis Care.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, 5 George Street, Lancaster, LA1 1XQ
01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 16, 2019
