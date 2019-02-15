|
BROWN On 29th January 2019 in Mayfield Residential Home, Morecambe,
IRENE
Aged 91 years, of Lancaster.
Beloved wife of
the late Douglas Brown.
Loving mum of Don and the
late Andrina and a dearly loved grandmother and
great grandmother.
The funeral service will take place at Hope Church, Queen Street, Lancaster on Friday 15th February at 1.00pm followed by interment
in Scotforth Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to
Cancer Research UK
c/o the funeral directors.
All enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX, Tel. 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 15, 2019
