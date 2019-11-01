|
|
|
Cross On Saturday 26th October 2019, passed away peacefully at Laurel Bank Nursing Home, Lancaster.
IAN
aged 48 years.
Dearly loved husband, son,
uncle, step dad and pops.
Sadly missed by all.
The funeral service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Friday 8th November at 2.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Animal Care and St John's Hospice
c/o the funeral directors.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20B Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX Telephone: 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 1, 2019