Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
15:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian Atkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Atkinson

Notice Condolences

Ian Atkinson Notice
ATKINSON Sadly passed away on Saturday 20th July 2019
Ian
Aged 66 years.
Husband of Jane,
brother of Tony,
uncle of Rachel and Elspeth
and friend to many
A true gentleman, loved by all who knew him and a tragic loss to us all.
Victim of a cruel illness which he fought for many many years with his valiant tenacity and his infectious good humour.
A service to celebrate Ian's life will take place on Monday 5th August at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium at 3.30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers are for R.N.L.I. and St. John's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Directors.
Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster, LA1 1RX.
Tel: 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.