ATKINSON Sadly passed away on Saturday 20th July 2019
Ian
Aged 66 years.
Husband of Jane,
brother of Tony,
uncle of Rachel and Elspeth
and friend to many
A true gentleman, loved by all who knew him and a tragic loss to us all.
Victim of a cruel illness which he fought for many many years with his valiant tenacity and his infectious good humour.
A service to celebrate Ian's life will take place on Monday 5th August at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium at 3.30pm.
Donations in lieu of flowers are for R.N.L.I. and St. John's Hospice
c/o the Funeral Directors.
Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster, LA1 1RX.
Tel: 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 2, 2019