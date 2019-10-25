Home

Alex Willis Funeral Home Ltd
2 Middleton Road
Heysham, Lancashire LA3 2QD
(01524) 851595
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
14:00
Church of Ascension
Torrisholme
Iain Rennie Notice
RENNIE Fr. Iain On 17th October, peacefully
at his home, aged 75 years,
surrounded by his family.
The beloved husband of Beryl
and a much loved father
of Sarah and Hannah.
Requiem Mass will be held in the Church of Ascension, Torrisholme, on Tuesday, 5th November 2019
at 2.00pm, followed by a private family committal at the Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium.
No black to be worn
at Iain's request.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, may be
sent for Kidney Research UK
c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home,
2 Middleton Road, Heysham,
LA3 2QD. Tel: 851595.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 25, 2019
