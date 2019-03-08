|
|
|
GUY Hilda Angela, Christine and family would like to thank all friends, relatives and neighbours for their kind messages, cards and flowers received following their sad loss. Thanks to all who attended the funeral service and donations given to the Charities, special thanks to Ribblecare and Brant Howe Care Home staff, also
RLI Ward 23 for their kindness to mum. Many thanks to Jimmy & staff of B&W Funerals for their help & support at this difficult time. Finally to Rev'd Nick Trenholme
for the lovely service and Sue and staff at the Horse & Farrier for
the refreshments.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More