Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Resources
More Obituaries for Helga Hulme
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helga Hulme

Notice Condolences

Helga Hulme Notice
HULME On 17th June 2019 in Laurel Bank Nursing Home
Helga Doreen
Aged 89 years
A beloved daughter, loving mother of Margaret and Michael, Andrew and Stella and a dearly loved grandmother, aunt and
friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at the Priory Church, Lancaster followed by a private committal at Scotforth Cemetery, day and time to be confirmed.
Flowers welcome.
All enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker
Funeral Directors,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA 1 1RX. Tel: 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.