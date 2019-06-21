|
|
|
HULME On 17th June 2019 in Laurel Bank Nursing Home
Helga Doreen
Aged 89 years
A beloved daughter, loving mother of Margaret and Michael, Andrew and Stella and a dearly loved grandmother, aunt and
friend to many.
The funeral service will take place at the Priory Church, Lancaster followed by a private committal at Scotforth Cemetery, day and time to be confirmed.
Flowers welcome.
All enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker
Funeral Directors,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA 1 1RX. Tel: 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 21, 2019
Read More