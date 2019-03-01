Home

Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:30
St Wilfrids Church
Halton
View Map
Committal
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
11:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Helen Snook Notice
Snook On Friday 1st February 2019,
Helen aged 98 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late
William and a much loved mother, grannie and great-grannie.
The funeral service will take place at St Wilfrids Church, Halton on Monday 11th March at 10.30 am followed by committal at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium at 11.30 am. Donations in lieu of flowers to St Wilfrids Church
c/o Funeral Directors
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX tel.
01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 1, 2019
