|
|
|
Snook On Friday 1st February 2019,
Helen aged 98 years.
Dearly loved wife of the late
William and a much loved mother, grannie and great-grannie.
The funeral service will take place at St Wilfrids Church, Halton on Monday 11th March at 10.30 am followed by committal at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium at 11.30 am. Donations in lieu of flowers to St Wilfrids Church
c/o Funeral Directors
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX tel.
01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More