Hedric Tyson

Hedric Tyson Notice
TYSON Hedric W
'Ed' Aged 87.
Ed passed away in peace at
The Lakeland View Home
after a long illness.
Much loved Husband of Joan, father of Kate and
Granddad to Ella and Tina.
He will be sadly missed by all his many relatives and friends.
The funeral will take place
at the Lancaster and
Morecambe Crematorium on
Tuesday 3rd December at 11:30am.
Family flowers only please.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1XQ
01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 29, 2019
