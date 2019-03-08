Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Toft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Toft

Notice Condolences

Harry Toft Notice
TOFT Harry Stephen Of Natland, passed away peacefully at St. Gregory's Nursing Home on the 27th February 2019
aged 97 years.
A former Managing Director of Souplex, Morecambe.
Dearly loved husband of Nancy, loving father, step father, grandad and great grandad.
Funeral service to take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on
Friday 15th March at 11am.
Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Dementia UK or Cancer Research UK c/o
Fishwicks Funeral Services, Beetham Hall, Beetham, LA7 7BQ. Tel: 015395 63108.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.