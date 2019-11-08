|
|
|
LOWDER Harry Aged 73, passed away at
St John's Hospice,
on 1st November.
A much loved Husband, Dad, Grandad & Brother.
Funeral service to be held at
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on
Wednesday 13th November
at 11.30am.
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired,
to St John's Hospice via
the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Robert & Kathryn Caunce, Ascension & Cliff Small Funerals, Ascension House, Copy Lane, Caton LA2 9QZ
Tel: 01524 770886
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 8, 2019