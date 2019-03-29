|
HOGARTH Harry Doreen, Katherine and Andrew would like to thank the
many relatives, friends and neighbours for all their kindness, cards, letters of condolence and donations they have received following Harry's passing.
They have been a great
comfort to us all.
We would also like to thank
The Lunesdale Surgery and the staff at RLI, and especially to everyone at Heron Hill Care Home for the compassion and care
they gave to Harry in his
last few days with us.
Our grateful thanks also go to the Rev. Anne Pettifor for her pastoral care and the beautiful service of Thanksgiving and to
Fishwick's Funeral Services for their sympathetic funeral arrangements. Last but not least, a huge Thank You to Harriet, Alison and Sue and all the amazing ladies we will always call 'Harry's Girls!' - he would have loved
what you all did.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 29, 2019
