Notice HOGARTH Harry Doreen, Katherine and Andrew would like to thank the

many relatives, friends and neighbours for all their kindness, cards, letters of condolence and donations they have received following Harry's passing.

They have been a great

comfort to us all.

We would also like to thank

The Lunesdale Surgery and the staff at RLI, and especially to everyone at Heron Hill Care Home for the compassion and care

they gave to Harry in his

last few days with us.

Our grateful thanks also go to the Rev. Anne Pettifor for her pastoral care and the beautiful service of Thanksgiving and to

Fishwick's Funeral Services for their sympathetic funeral arrangements. Last but not least, a huge Thank You to Harriet, Alison and Sue and all the amazing ladies we will always call 'Harry's Girls!' - he would have loved

