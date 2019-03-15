|
HOGARTH On 9th March,
2 days after his 75th Birthday
and surrounded by his family.
Harry, late of Kirkby Lonsdale, passed away peacefully at
Heron Hill Care Home.
Dearly loved Husband and soulmate of Doreen,
he was an amazing and much loved Father of Katherine and Andrew and proud and loving Grandfather and Great Grandfather.
Harry will be laid to rest at
a private family burial,
followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at St. Mary's Church, Kirkby Lonsdale on
Tuesday 19th March at 1p.m
to which all are welcome to join the family to celebrate Harry's life.
Family flowers only please and it was Harry's personal wish that bright and cheerful colours
should be worn.
Further information can be obtained by contacting the
Funeral Directors, Fishwicks Ltd
Tel 015395 63108.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 15, 2019
