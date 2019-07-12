Home

Caton Harry Vanessa, John and family would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, cards and for donations received to Cancer Care during the sad bereavement of Harry.
Also to Drs, nurses and staff at Oakfield Nursing Home, Forton
for their kindness and care.
To Rev Gary Lewis for his prayers and comforting ministrations and finally to Andrew Wainman
for his help and dignified
funeral arrangements.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 12, 2019
