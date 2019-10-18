Home

Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019
10:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Harold Hill Notice
Hill On 11th October 2019, peacefully at home, Harold, aged 96 years,
of Torrisholme.
The beloved husband of Vera, loving dad of Michael and Kathleen, father-in-law of Michael and Julie, and a much loved grandad and great grandad.
The funeral service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on
Tuesday 22nd October at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, are for
Marie Curie Nurses c/o
the funeral director.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20B Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX Tel: 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 18, 2019
