B&W Funerals
39 Main Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA6 3EH
01524 241293
Committal
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:30
Skipton Crematorium
Service
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
13:00
t St Alkelda's Church
Giggleswick
View Map
Harold Hewitt

Harold Hewitt Notice
HEWITT Harold Michael Mick of High Paley Green Farm, Giggleswick sadly passed away on 6th June in Airdale Hospital
aged 74 years.
Loving husband of Kath and the late Maureen, dearly loved father of Paul, Sandra and Tracey, step dad and grandad.
Mick will be sadly missed by all family and friends.
A Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving will be held at
St Alkelda's Church, Giggleswick on Wednesday 19th June at 1pm, preceded by committal at
Skipton Crematorium at 11.40am. Donations if desired are for Yorkshire Air Ambulance C/O B&W Funerals, 39 Main Street, Ingleton, Carnforth LA6 3EH Tele:015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 14, 2019
