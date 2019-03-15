Home

Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
13:30
Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
LUPTON On Monday 4th March, 2019, suddenly, but peacefully at the Royal Lancaster Infirmary,

Grace
aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Eric, much loved Mum of Julie and son-in-law Paul, Nana to Jenny, Rachelle, & Christopher & partners Nathan, Kevin & Kerry, Great Nana to Max & Corry and a long time friend to Eileen & Louis.
The Funeral Service will take place at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium on Tuesday 19th March at 1.30pm. Not all black attire needed. Family flowers only please with donations in Mum's memory to St John's Hospice.
All enquiries to funeral directors: J Mason and Son, 19 Moor Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1QD.
Tel: 01524 65304.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 15, 2019
