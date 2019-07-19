Services Preston Ireland Bowker 20b Queen Street Lancaster , Lancashire LA1 1RX 01524 64023 Resources More Obituaries for Gordon Haworth Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gordon Haworth

Notice Haworth Gordon The family of the late

Gordon Haworth would like to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to

us during this time.

The memories of Gordon

shared with us will remain forever in our hearts and bring us joy

in our sadness. We offer our heartfelt thanks to those who cared for Gordon over the years, we remember you always.

A special mention to the staff at Laurel Bank Nursing Home with whom Gordon chose to spend his last days. Thanks to the Reverend Canon Chris Newlands and the clergy at the Priory Church, Lancaster for your pastoral care and for presiding at Gordon's Service of Thanksgiving.

Thanks also to Ian Pattinson (Organist), Margaret Pattinson for organising the choir and

Emily Ashton (Soprano).

Thanks to Lindsey and her wonderful team at Williamson Court and finally thanks to Tarnia, David and all the staff at Preston Ireland Bowker Funeral Directors, you were professional, caring and went above and beyond

the call of duty.

It is impossible to thank everybody individually but please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our

deepest gratitude. Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 19, 2019