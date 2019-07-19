|
Haworth Gordon The family of the late
Gordon Haworth would like to acknowledge the many expressions of sympathy and gestures of kindness shown to
us during this time.
The memories of Gordon
shared with us will remain forever in our hearts and bring us joy
in our sadness. We offer our heartfelt thanks to those who cared for Gordon over the years, we remember you always.
A special mention to the staff at Laurel Bank Nursing Home with whom Gordon chose to spend his last days. Thanks to the Reverend Canon Chris Newlands and the clergy at the Priory Church, Lancaster for your pastoral care and for presiding at Gordon's Service of Thanksgiving.
Thanks also to Ian Pattinson (Organist), Margaret Pattinson for organising the choir and
Emily Ashton (Soprano).
Thanks to Lindsey and her wonderful team at Williamson Court and finally thanks to Tarnia, David and all the staff at Preston Ireland Bowker Funeral Directors, you were professional, caring and went above and beyond
the call of duty.
It is impossible to thank everybody individually but please accept this acknowledgement as an expression of our
deepest gratitude.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 19, 2019