|
|
|
Till Gladys Died 6th June 2019, aged 102 years in care home Across the Bay. Beloved wife of the late James Till, mother to Catherine Sedgwick and the late Grahame Till, grandmother to Jane Pearson, Michael Till, Tony Sedgwick and the late Dawn Sedgwick, great-grandmother to Natalie, Charlotte, Tom and Oliver. Sadly missed by all. Funeral service will take place Tuesday 25th June at Baptist Chapel, Caton at 1pm and then at the Crematorium at 2.30pm. Family flowers only, donations to St. Johns Hospice.
Enquiries to Ascension and
Cliff Small Funeral Service, Caton,
Tel. 770886
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 21, 2019
Read More