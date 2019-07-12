|
MASON Gilbert Anne, Alan, Paul and families would like to thank sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness, sympathy cards and all donations received for Dementia UK and Cancer Research UK during their sad bereavement. Special thanks go to the staff at Oakfield Nursing Home, the Doctors, District Nursing team at Bentham Surgery. They are especially grateful to The
Reverend Tim Widdess for his
kind ministration and service.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 12, 2019