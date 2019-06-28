|
|
|
MASON Gilbert Formerly of Wray died peacefully on Wednesday 19th June at Oakfield Nursing Home, Forton aged 87 years.
Loving husband of Anne, much loved dad of Alan & Paul, dearly loved Grandad and Great Grandad. Gilbert will be sadly missed by all family & friends.
The Funeral Service will be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Tuesday 2nd July at 3.30pm. Colourful attire welcome.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired are for Cancer Research UK & Dementia UK, which may be left at the service or C/O B&W Funerals, 39 Main Street, Ingleton, Carnforth LA6 3EH Tel: 015242 41293.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 28, 2019