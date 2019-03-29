|
|
|
Marrocco Sadly, passed away on
17th March 2019,
Geraldine
Aged 74 Years.
Wife of the late Antonio Marrocco, Partner to Hans De Nooijer & Mother to Adriano Marrocco.
The Funeral service will take place on Monday 1st April 2019 at
St. Mary's RC Church,
Bolton le Sands at 11.00 am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to
Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to Bare & Torrisholme Funeral Service, 5 Bare Lane, Morecambe LA4 6DE
Tel: 01524 410240
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 29, 2019
