HOGGARTH Gerald On 14th August 2019,
peacefully at Catterall Care Home, Gerald, aged 97 years of Providence House, Arkholme. Husband of the late Vera,
father of Kathleen, Janet and Anita, dearly loved father-in-law, grandfather, great grandfather and great-great grandfather. Funeral service to take place at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Tuesday 27th August at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for
North West Air Ambulance c/o Fishwicks Funeral Services, Beetham Hall, Beetham, LA7 7BQ, Tel. 015395 63108.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Aug. 23, 2019
