COULTON George Died on Thursday 20th June 2019 peacefully in the
Royal Lancaster Infirmary
GEORGE
aged 88 years,
of Ascot Gardens, Slyne.
The loving husband of Jean, dearly loved brother of Ron, stepfather to Mark and Jillian and families.
He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place on Friday 5th July 2019 at 11.30am
at Lancaster and
Morecambe Crematorium.
Family flowers only, donations if desired to St. Johns Hospice.
Further enquiries to
Co-Op Funeralcare
Tel 01524 410292
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 28, 2019