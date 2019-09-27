Home

Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:30
Halton United Reformed Church
Geoffrey Parker Notice
Parker On Sunday 22nd September 2019, peacefully at Hillcroft Nursing Home, Brookhouse,

Geoffrey William
aged 86 years.

Much loved husband of Joyce, devoted dad of Niall, Lisa and Sara, caring father-in-law of Daryn, dear brother of Gill, Jenny, Barbara and Christine and loving grandad
of Luke, Emma, Amy,
James and Katie.

The Funeral Service will take place at Halton United Reformed Church on Wednesday 2nd October at 11.30am followed by interment
at Halton Burial Ground.

Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, are
for The Alzheimer's Society
c/o the Funeral Director.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster, LA1 1RX
Tel 01524 64023
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Sept. 27, 2019
