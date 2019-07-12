Resources More Obituaries for Geoffrey Chadwick Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Geoffrey Chadwick

Notice Chadwick Geoffrey

(Geoff) Margaret and family would like to thank friends and relatives for all their kind messages, cards, flowers and donations for

St John's Hospice and

Cockerham Churchyard Fund following their sad loss.

Special thanks to Dr Brady,

Sister Ann and all the staff

on the Renal Unit at

Westmorland General Hospital

for looking after Geoff over the

last five and a half years.

Also a big thank you to all the district nurses at Kepple Lane Surgery and to the home carers, Penny, Sue and Linda.

Thank you to Revered Gary Lewis for the comforting service,

to Andrew Wainmain for his support and dignified funeral arrangements, Sue White for the order of service and Sue Rossall for the beautiful flowers. Published in Lancaster Guardian on July 12, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices