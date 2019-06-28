|
Chadwick On 20th June 2019 peacefully at home in Cockerham
Geoffrey Lee
(Geoff)
aged 82 years.
Dearly loved husband of Margaret, loving father of Caroline, Julie and David. Devoted father in law, grandpa, great grandpa
and dear brother.
Funeral service and interment will take place at St Michael's Church, Cockerham on
Wednesday 3rd July 2019
at 1.30 p.m.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired in memoy of Geoff may be given to Cockerham Church Yard Fund
or St John's Hospice.
c/o and all enquiries to
A J Wainman Funeral Directors
Cockerham
LA2 0EF
Tel 01524 791347
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 28, 2019