Home

POWERED BY

Services
Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
11:30
Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Rawes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Rawes

Notice Condolences

Freda Rawes Notice
RAWES Passed away peacefully in
Laurel Bank Nursing Home on Wednesday 27th February 2019.
Freda
Aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of Ken, a much
loved mum of Mark and nanna
of Owen, James and Sam.
Funeral service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday
14th March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North West Air Ambulance and Dementia UK. c/o the funeral directors
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX. Tel 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.