RAWES Passed away peacefully in
Laurel Bank Nursing Home on Wednesday 27th February 2019.
Freda
Aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of Ken, a much
loved mum of Mark and nanna
of Owen, James and Sam.
Funeral service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Thursday
14th March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to North West Air Ambulance and Dementia UK. c/o the funeral directors
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1RX. Tel 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 8, 2019
