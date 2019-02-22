Home

Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
11:00
St. John's Church
Ellel
Bindless On 15th February 2019 in the
Royal Lancaster Infirmary
Fred
Aged 77 years, of Garstang and formerly Galgate.
Father of Elaine, Becky and Neil, brother of Alan and Raymond, also a grandad and friend of Gregory.
Funeral service and interment at St. John's Church, Ellel, on Wednesday 27th February 2019
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Fred may be given to Leukemia UK
c/o A.J.Wainman Funeral Director, Cockerham, LA2 0EF
Tel: 01524 791347
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 22, 2019
