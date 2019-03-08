|
|
|
IBBETSON Frank formerly of High Salter Farm, passed away peacefully on Thursday 28th February 2019, aged 86 years in the
Royal Lancaster Infirmary.
Much loved Husband, Dad, Grandad & Great Grandad.
Frank will be sadly missed by all family & friends.
Funeral service will be held at St.Margaret's Church, Hornby on Monday 11th March at 2pm followed by interment
in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired are for
The National Heart & Lung Institute Foundation which may be left at the service or C/o
B&W Funerals, 39 Main Street, Ingleton, Carnforth LA6 3EH
Tel: 015242 41293
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More