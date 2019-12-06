|
ROGERSON Francis Graham
'Graham' Former AA patrolman
and member of
The Tuxedos and Stansmen.
Passed away peacefully
on 1st December 2019.
A much-loved husband of Ann
and stepfather of Peter,
Dyonne and Trudy.
His funeral service will be held at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
on Tuesday 10th December 2019
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please, donations may be made in lieu to Cancer Research UK.
All enquiries to
Co-Op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1XQ
Tel: 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 6, 2019