Francis Rogerson Notice
ROGERSON Francis Graham
'Graham' Former AA patrolman
and member of
The Tuxedos and Stansmen.
Passed away peacefully
on 1st December 2019.
A much-loved husband of Ann
and stepfather of Peter,
Dyonne and Trudy.

His funeral service will be held at Lancaster & Morecambe Crematorium
on Tuesday 10th December 2019
at 12.30pm.

Family flowers only please, donations may be made in lieu to Cancer Research UK.

All enquiries to
Co-Op Funeralcare,
5 George Street, Lancaster,
LA1 1XQ
Tel: 01524 64650
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 6, 2019
