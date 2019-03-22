|
|
|
McCABE
Francis
(Frankie) RIP died on
Wednesday 13th March, 2019, peacefully at hospital.
Beloved Husband of Patsy.
Loving Father of Francis, Paul, Anthony and Louise; Cherished Grandad of Nico, Keelan, Melissa, Molly, Ruby, Liam, Lucy, Joseph, Luke and Noah and Great Grandad
to the late Baby Roman.
A wake will be held at his late residence from 3pm on
Monday 25th March,
visitors welcome.
The funeral service will take place on Tuesday 26th March at 12.15 pm at St Peters Cathedral followed by interment at Scotforth Cemetery
Our Lady of Lourdes, pray for him.
He will always be loved and sorely missed by his wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, Sister-in-law and his entire family circle.
Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired to North West Air Ambulance Charity Courtesy of Funeral directors;
J Mason and Son, 19 Moor Lane, Lancaster, LA1 1QD.
Tel: 01524 65304.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 22, 2019
