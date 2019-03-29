|
|
|
LEIGH Frances May On Tuesday, 26th March, 2019,
passed away peacefully at Greenroyd, Hest Bank,
aged 92 years, formerly of Over Kellet. Beloved wife of the late Don, much loved mother and
mother-in-law of Bill, Derek and Jackie and Linda and Stephen and a dear nana and great nana.
Funeral service at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
to be arranged.
Enq. Alan M Fawcett,
Funeral Directors,
120 Kellet Road, Carnforth.
LA5 9LS. Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More