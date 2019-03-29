Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan M Fawcett Funeral Directors
120 Kellet Road
Carnforth, Lancashire LA5 9LS
01524 733048
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Leigh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Leigh

Notice Condolences

Frances Leigh Notice
LEIGH Frances May On Tuesday, 26th March, 2019,
passed away peacefully at Greenroyd, Hest Bank,
aged 92 years, formerly of Over Kellet. Beloved wife of the late Don, much loved mother and
mother-in-law of Bill, Derek and Jackie and Linda and Stephen and a dear nana and great nana.
Funeral service at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium
to be arranged.
Enq. Alan M Fawcett,
Funeral Directors,
120 Kellet Road, Carnforth.
LA5 9LS. Tel. 01524 733048.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices