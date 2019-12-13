|
KIDD On 4th December 2019,
peacefully at his home.
Ernest,
aged 92 years.
Beloved husband
of the late Edwina Kidd
and a dearly loved uncle.
A service of Thanksgiving and Remembrance shall take place at Bare Methodist Church, Seaborn Road, Morecambe on
Friday 20th December at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations if desired are to be shared equally between Bare Methodist Church and
St Johns Hospice.
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street,
Lancaster, LA1 1RX.
Tel; 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Dec. 13, 2019