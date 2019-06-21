Resources More Obituaries for Ernest Barnfield Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ernest Barnfield

Notice BARNFIELD Susan, Philip and the family of the late Ernest Barnfield would like to thank most sincerely all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, letters of condolence, floral tributes and donations to St John's Hospice received during their recent sad bereavement.

Special thanks to St John's Hospice, Hillcroft Nursing Home, Galgate and the doctors and district nurses at Queen Square Surgery for their kind and compassionate care over the

last few months and years.

Thanks also to the

Reverend Richard Impey for conducting the moving service at St Paul's Church, Scotforth and to Mark Bateson for his kind words and fitting tribute to Ernest.

We would also like to thank Preston Ireland Bowker for their dignified and efficient funeral arrangements and Lancaster

Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 21, 2019