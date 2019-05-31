|
BARNFIELD On 25th May 2019 in
Hillcroft Nursing Home,
Galgate
ERNEST HENRY
(Ernie)
aged 93 years
Beloved Husband of the late Jean, loving Father of Susan and Philip and a devoted Gramps
and Great Gramps.
The funeral service will take place at St Paul's Church, Scotforth,
on Monday 10th June at 12:15 pm followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired are for
St Johns Hospice
c/o The funeral directors,
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster
LA1 1RX Tel 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 31, 2019
