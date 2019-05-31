Home

Preston Ireland Bowker
20b Queen Street
Lancaster, Lancashire LA1 1RX
01524 64023
Ernest Barnfield Notice
BARNFIELD On 25th May 2019 in
Hillcroft Nursing Home,
Galgate

ERNEST HENRY
(Ernie)
aged 93 years

Beloved Husband of the late Jean, loving Father of Susan and Philip and a devoted Gramps
and Great Gramps.

The funeral service will take place at St Paul's Church, Scotforth,
on Monday 10th June at 12:15 pm followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired are for
St Johns Hospice
c/o The funeral directors,
Enquiries to
Preston Ireland Bowker,
20b Queen Street, Lancaster
LA1 1RX Tel 01524 64023.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on May 31, 2019
