Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
13:30
Thornhill Crematorium
Cardiff
Memorial service
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
12:00
St Paul's Church
Brookhouse, Lancaster
Eric Smith Notice
SMITH Eric Fairlamb Eric passed away peacefully at Duffryn Ffrwd Manor Nursing Home, Cardiff on
Friday 27th September 2019,
aged 93 years.
He was the much loved Husband of the late Betty Wilson Smith and Father to Susan and Michael.
He will live on in the memories of all his family, his Grandchildren, Joanna, Judy, Rory, Abigail
and Laura and his ten
Great Grandchildren,
in whom he showed such
interest and took such pride.
A Funeral Service will be held at Thornhill Crematorium, Cardiff, at 1.30pm on Monday 28th October.
A Memorial Service will be held in St Paul's Church, Brookhouse, Lancaster at 12 noon on
Monday 9th December 2019.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 11, 2019
