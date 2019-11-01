Home

Eric Holden Notice
Holden Eric Of Torrisholme Road, Lancaster,
at St. John's Hospice on
Sunday 20th October,
leaving his loving family.
Highly regarded craft joiner and builder with high standards over a long career. Well known locally for his interest in the countryside, country sports and crafts. Suffered his illness with fortitude. Eric will be much missed by
both family and friends.
His funeral service will take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Wednesday
6th of November at 2.30pm.
Donations to St. John's Hospice. Enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 5, George Street,
Lancaster.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Nov. 1, 2019
