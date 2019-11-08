|
WHITWELL (née Waller)
Emily 'Ellen' Of Wennington died peacefully, after a short illness on the
28th October 2019 aged 89.
Wife of the late John Richard (Dick) formerly of The Hill, Sedbergh, sister of the late Robert,
William & Evelyn,
a dear auntie and great auntie.
Ellen will be sadly missed
by all family and friends.
Funeral service will be held at Beetham Hall Crematorium on Tuesday 19th November 2019
at 2pm. Family flowers only, donations if desired are for Hillcroft Nursing Home, Galgate.
Any enquiries c/o
B&W Funerals,
6 Chapel Lane, Ingleton,
LA6 3FX. Tel: 015242 41293
