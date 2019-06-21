|
Neal Elsie On Wednesday June 12th 2019 peacefully at Edgeley House Care Home, Whitchurch.
Elsie
aged 86 years
formerly of Watery Lane,
Lancaster.
Beloved wife of the late Clifford, dearly loved mum of Carol, Steve and the late Christine and much-loved gran and great gran.
Funeral service at
Vale Royal Crematorium, Northwich on Monday June 24th
at 10.45 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
Donations if desired for Edgeley House Residents Comfort Fund.
Enquiries to
Rolfe's The Family Funeral Service Whitchurch.
Telephone (01948) 662209
Published in Lancaster Guardian on June 21, 2019
