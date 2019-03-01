|
|
|
HAYTHORNTHWAITE Elsie John, Margaret & families would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their many kind expressions of sympathy, cards & flowers during
this sad time.
Thank you to all who attended the funeral and for the donations to
St Matthew's Church, Keasden.
Grateful thanks to Val, for her care and support to all of us,
allowing Mum to spend her
final days at home.
Thanks also to the doctors & staff at Bentham Medical Centre, & the district nurses, The Rev Canon
Ian Greenhalgh &
Canon John Davis for the kind and heartfelt ministrations, Lucy for the catering and Jimmy of
B & W Funerals, Ingleton for his sympathetic and professional service and support given
to the family.
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Mar. 1, 2019
Read More