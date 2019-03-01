Resources More Obituaries for Elsie Haythornthwaite Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elsie Haythornthwaite

Notice HAYTHORNTHWAITE Elsie John, Margaret & families would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their many kind expressions of sympathy, cards & flowers during

this sad time.

Thank you to all who attended the funeral and for the donations to

St Matthew's Church, Keasden.

Grateful thanks to Val, for her care and support to all of us,

allowing Mum to spend her

final days at home.

Thanks also to the doctors & staff at Bentham Medical Centre, & the district nurses, The Rev Canon

Ian Greenhalgh &

Canon John Davis for the kind and heartfelt ministrations, Lucy for the catering and Jimmy of

B & W Funerals, Ingleton for his sympathetic and professional service and support given

