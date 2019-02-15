|
|
|
HAYTHORNTHWAITE (nee Wright)
Elsie Of Ingleton,formerly of
Mewith Head, passed away peacefully on
Sunday 10th February 2019
aged 87 years.
Loving wife of the late Robert, much loved mother of John, Margaret and the late Robert. Mother-in-Law of Gail & Robert and treasured Grandma of Jonathan, James, Andrew,
Julia & Johnathan.
Elsie will be sadly missed by all family & friends.
Funeral service will be held at St.Matthew's Church, Keasden on Monday 25th February 2019 at 2pm followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired are for St Matthew's Church, Keasden which may be left at the service or c/o B&W Funerals,
39 Main Street, Ingleton, Carnforth LA6 3EH
Tel: 015242 41293
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Feb. 15, 2019
Read More