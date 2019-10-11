|
|
|
RONSON Elizabeth
"Betty" It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of "Betty"
who passed away on 5th October 2019 at R.L.I aged 77 years.
Much loved wife of Jeff, sister, mother, gran and great gran
who will be sadly missed by
all her family.
Funeral service and committal to take place at Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Monday 21st October at 11.30am.
Family flowers only, donations
to Cancer Research UK
C/o A.J. Wainman Funeral Director,
Cockerham, Lancaster LA2 0EF.
Tel: 01524 791347
Published in Lancaster Guardian on Oct. 11, 2019